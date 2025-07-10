Ross County. The 9/4 title favourites have stuck by manager Don Cowie despite relegation. Boosted by around £2 million in prizemoney, the Dingwall side's new signings include Declan Gallagher and Gary Mackay-Steven. (Pic SNS)

In pictures: Title odds for Raith Rovers and their nine William Hill Championship rivals

Raith Rovers are currently sixth favourites at a best priced 11/1 to win this season’s William Hill Championship with the nation’s bookmakers. Here (prices subject to change), we look at the title-winning odds offered on the other nine clubs.