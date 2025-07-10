Ross County. The 9/4 title favourites have stuck by manager Don Cowie despite relegation. Boosted by around £2 million in prizemoney, the Dingwall side's new signings include Declan Gallagher and Gary Mackay-Steven. (Pic SNS)placeholder image
In pictures: Title odds for Raith Rovers and their nine William Hill Championship rivals

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
Raith Rovers are currently sixth favourites at a best priced 11/1 to win this season’s William Hill Championship with the nation’s bookmakers. Here (prices subject to change), we look at the title-winning odds offered on the other nine clubs.

Ross County. The 9/4 title favourites have stuck by manager Don Cowie despite relegation. Boosted by around £2 million in prizemoney, the Dingwall side's new signings include Declan Gallagher and Gary Mackay-Steven. (Pic SNS) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Dunfermline Athletic - 4/1. With manager Neil Lennon having said he hopes to one day have the Pars in the top flight and playing European football, optimism is high among the followers of Raith's Fife rivals. (Pic SNS) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

St Johnstone - 4/1. Simo Valakari's team are expected to mount a promotion charge following last season's relegation from the Premiership. A £2 million plus prizemoney windfall will help that push considerably. (Pic SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Ayr United - 10/1. Scott Brown's men are a distant fourth in the betting stakes, having finished third in the Championship last term before losing 2-1 on aggregate to Partick Thistle in the play-off quarter-finals. (Pic SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

