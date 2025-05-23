43 appearances: Dylan Easton. After penning a contract extension until summer 2026 this time last year, Easton enjoyed a fine campaign in which he was Raith's top scorer with 17 goals. (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS)43 appearances: Dylan Easton. After penning a contract extension until summer 2026 this time last year, Easton enjoyed a fine campaign in which he was Raith's top scorer with 17 goals. (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS)
In pictures: Top Raith Rovers appearance makers in 2024-2025

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:22 BST
In a picture special, the Fife Free Press reveals the players who turned out the most times for Raith Rovers in the season just finished, covering all their appearances made in the William Hill Championship, League Cup, Challenge Cup and Scottish Cup.

A total of 44 competitive fixtures were played by Raith in an injury-ravaged 2024-2025 campaign, but at least some of the squad managed to stay off the treatment table long enough to be regulars in teams managed by three different gaffers – Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Barry Robson.

43 appearances: Dylan Easton. After penning a contract extension until summer 2026 this time last year, Easton enjoyed a fine campaign in which he was Raith's top scorer with 17 goals. (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS) Photo: Simon Wootton - SNS Group

43 appearances: Lewis Stevenson. Despite being the oldest player in the Raith squad - he is now 37 - left-back Stevenson showed no signs of slowing down as he featured in all but one of 44 competitive matches. (Pic Alan Dalziel)

43 appearances: Lewis Stevenson. Despite being the oldest player in the Raith squad - he is now 37 - left-back Stevenson showed no signs of slowing down as he featured in all but one of 44 competitive matches. (Pic Alan Dalziel) Photo: Alan Dalziel

39 appearances: Ross Matthews. Long serving Matthews, who first joined Raith way back in 2012 and recently penned a one-year contract extension, was a regular feature in 2024-k'25. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

39 appearances: Ross Matthews. Long serving Matthews, who first joined Raith way back in 2012 and recently penned a one-year contract extension, was a regular feature in 2024-k'25. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

37 appearances: Paul Hanlon. After missing the early weeks of the season through injury, Hanlon, 35, was a regular alongside his fellow Hibs legend Stevenson in the Raith rearguard. (Pic Alan Dalziel)

37 appearances: Paul Hanlon. After missing the early weeks of the season through injury, Hanlon, 35, was a regular alongside his fellow Hibs legend Stevenson in the Raith rearguard. (Pic Alan Dalziel) Photo: Alan Dalziel

