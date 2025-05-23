In pictures: Top Raith Rovers appearance makers in 2024-2025

A total of 44 competitive fixtures were played by Raith in an injury-ravaged 2024-2025 campaign, but at least some of the squad managed to stay off the treatment table long enough to be regulars in teams managed by three different gaffers – Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Barry Robson.
1.
43 appearances: Dylan Easton. After penning a contract extension until summer 2026 this time last year, Easton enjoyed a fine campaign in which he was Raith's top scorer with 17 goals. (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS) Photo: Simon Wootton - SNS Group
2.
43 appearances: Lewis Stevenson. Despite being the oldest player in the Raith squad - he is now 37 - left-back Stevenson showed no signs of slowing down as he featured in all but one of 44 competitive matches. (Pic Alan Dalziel) Photo: Alan Dalziel
3.
39 appearances: Ross Matthews. Long serving Matthews, who first joined Raith way back in 2012 and recently penned a one-year contract extension, was a regular feature in 2024-k'25. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
4.
37 appearances: Paul Hanlon. After missing the early weeks of the season through injury, Hanlon, 35, was a regular alongside his fellow Hibs legend Stevenson in the Raith rearguard. (Pic Alan Dalziel) Photo: Alan Dalziel
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.