In pictures: Where Raith Rovers' rivals finished in league last season

Here, we show where Raith’s nine league rivals this term placed last season.
1.
Livingston: 12th in Premiership. Manager David Martindale looks dejected after a 4-1 defeat at Motherwell on May 4 consigns the Lions to Championship football for first time since 2018 (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2.
Partick Thistle: 3rd in Championship. A Premiership play-off semi-final defeat to Raith Rovers (pictured) means Kris Doolan's side will be linining up for their fourth straight season in the second tier. (Pic Rob Casey/SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
3.
Airdrieonians: 4th in Championship. Rhys McCabe's side - unbeaten in five games against Raith last season - are seen off 4-3 on aggregate by Partick Thistle in two-legged Premiership play-off quarter-final (Pic Rob Casey/SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
4.
Greenock Morton: 5th in Championship. Dougie Imrie's team, boosted by a 14-game unbeaten run mid-season, end mid-table in season where they also reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
