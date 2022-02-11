Injury blow for Raith Rovers as Lang is ruled out for the season

Raith defender Tom Lang (l) wil miss the remainder of the season. (Pic: Colin Johnstone)

The 24-year-old left the pitch at Stark’s Park in some pain during the first half of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hamilton.

Rovers boss John McGlynn had said early signs were “not good” and a scan confirmed his fears.

He said the news was “horrendous” and estimated that it will be October before Lang is ready to return.

"I’m absolutely devastated for him,” he said. “his season’s over.

"But we’ll get him through it and he’ll be back.”

Lang put a statement on his Twitter page saying he was “absolutely gutted” with the news.

It read: “I will get through this though and I’ll give my absolute everything to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can.

"Some great memories shared earlier this season and I’m sure there will be better ones to come.

"I’d like to thank my family, team mates and the club for all their support.

"Time to go make the most of this horrible situation and come back stronger for when I return next season.”

Lang is the second Raith player to suffer the same injury in 2021/22.