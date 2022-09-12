Injury ends teenage goalkeeper Kyle Bow’s hopes of Raith Rovers career

Former Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kyle Bow pictured in August 2021 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The 18-year-old has been dogged by injury issues since signing up with the Kirkcaldy club as a modern apprentice in January 2020 at the age of 16, with problems affecting his left knee having left him unable to train of late.

The teenager kicked off his sporting career in his home-town of Dunfermline at Duloch Juniors and Elgin Star, moving on to join the youth set-ups at Heart of Midlothian and Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts, then the old Fife Elite Football Academy.

Bow joined Raith midway through the 2019/20 season after impressing then manager John McGlynn, now at Falkirk, in training.

He was given a substitutes’ bench place for the first time in a competitive match at Airdrie in February 2020 and made his debut in a pre-season friendly against Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Berwick Rangers in September of that year, replacing Jamie MacDonald with 20 minutes to go.

Bow returned to Hillfield Swifts on loan in November 2020 until January 2021 to secure more game-time, signing a new contract with Rovers in August 2021 running to the end of the current Scottish Championship season.

That contract has now been terminated, however, and Bow said: “I would like to thank everyone at the club for the help and support they have given me in my three years here.

“The staff, volunteers, supporters, players and management were great with me, and leaving due to injury is disappointing and frustrating.