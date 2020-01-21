Injury-hit Dundonald do well to progress in Football Nations Cup

Dunbar 1 Dundonald Bluebell 2

Dundonald travelled to Dunbar hoping to win and book their place in the fourth round of the Football Nations Cup.

Injuries had forced the visitors to make a few personnel changes and some players found themselves playing in unfamiliar positions.

The opening period of the match was a pretty even affair with both goalkeepers having very little to do.

A nice piece of play gave Dundonald their first chance of the match and the Dunbar keeper did well to turn Cargill's shot away for a corner, from which Webberburn rose above the home defence to head home the opener.

The home side had always looked dangerous on the break and should have equalised when they got in behind the Dundonald defence but the striker elected to shot, instead of passing to his partner who was on his own, and Lennox saved.

With half time approaching a good cross to the back post found Cargill in space but his goal bound header was saved.

​The second half started the same as the first with both teams struggling to make any clear chances.

A substitution by Dundonald brought instant rewards as Smith, who came on for Ness, stole the ball from the home defence rounded the 'keeper and slotted the ball into the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Dunbar when they were reduced to ten men after McKenzie was taken out as he broke forward.

Dunbar made it a nervy last few minutes for Dundonald when Fiddler curled in a superb goal from the edge of the box.

Dundonald did well to progress into the next round because injuries had forced them to put out a makeshift team but the players gave their all and deserved the victory.​

This Saturday Bluebell travel to Penicuik Athletic. Kick-off 2.30 p.m.