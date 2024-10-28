John Soutar scores the only goal for Thornton Hibs against Hutchison Vale

Despite having just 12 senior players in the midst of an injury crisis which ruled out eight stars for their latest match, Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert masterminded a last eight spot in this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Gilbert was speaking in the wake of his side reaching the quarter-finals via last Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Hutchison Vale which was achieved courtesy of John Soutar’s 67th-minute back post volley from a Murray Black cross.

The gaffer said: “This is the worst injury crisis I have known in all my years managing Thornton.

"We are down to the bare bones. Our resources are getting thinner and thinner and our injury list is just mounting which isn’t good for us.

“One of our coaches, Ian Shanks – who has been with us for 15 years – retired last year and he’s 38 or 39.

"But we have actually re-signed him. He had played 90 minutes at centre-half the previous weekend against Blackburn and got man-of-the-match and was outstanding. I was so happy for him.

"And he played on Saturday again and he was outstanding once more for a second game in a row, ridiculous for a man his age.

"Ian is an experienced guy who thought he had hung his boots up but he’s come out of retirement to help the lads out.

"So getting to the last eight of this cup – which also includes all Lowland League teams from the east – is fantastic. Guys are digging in, working their socks off and we’re getting the rewards for it.

"We only had two fit players on the bench on Saturday – one of whom was a youth player.

"And we’re playing guys out of position so our recent form is pretty remarkable.”

On the nature of the cup victory over Hutchison Vale, the reward for which is unknown for Thornton as the last eight draw is still to be made, Gilbert added: “It was a very close game. I don’t think they had a shot at our goal which was pleasing.

"With five minutes to go and our players on their knees, our bench heard someone from their backroom staff shouting over at us: ‘You are just a pub team’ which I thought was ridiculous and a bit low. You’ve got to have more respect than that.”

Newly-promoted Thornton, sixth in the East of Scotland Football League first division with 17 points from 11 fixtures, resume their league campaign this Saturday at home to third-placed Crossgates Primrose – six points ahead of Gilbert’s side with a game in hand – in a 2pm kick-off.

“Getting back-to-back promotions is obviously a thing that I would like to do,” Gilbert said.

"But deep down I know that survival in this league is paramount, so the promotion aim is kind of out the window due to our defeats in the early parts of the season because of our injury list.

"We’ll do what we can to get up there as far as we can.

"Crossgates are nine league games unbeaten so they’re on a great run, but I know their manager – Alan Campbell – has had a great help from daddy (East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell) giving Crossgates three midfielders and a goalie on loan.”

Gilbert is hopeful that at least two of his injured players could be back in the fold to take their places in the Thornton squad to face Crossgates.