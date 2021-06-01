Ins and outs as Raith Rovers get ready for pre-season training

Manny Duku is leaving Stark's Park after one season with Raith Rovers (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A number of first team regulars will be saying goodbye to Stark's Park as John McGlynn works on his squad for next season.

Along with veteran defender Iain Davidson, strikers Gozie Ugwu and Manny Duku will not be offered an extension to their one-season contracts.

Ugwu scored five goals in 21 appearances with Duku hitting 14 in 33 games as both spent just one year in Kirkcaldy.

Midfielder Dan Armstrong had been offered an extension to his contract but has decided to move on from the club he joined in November 2018, shortly after McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith had returned to Stark’s Park.

In total he had made 69 appearances and scored 16 goals.

Also bringing an end to their time at Rovers are defender Fernandy Mendy and striker Jack Smith.

Defender Frankie Musonda who impressed during his 26 appearances his maiden season in Kirkcaldy despite a stop-start campaign due to injury, has signed a contract extension.

The 23-year-old has just undergone a successful knee operation.

Finally, loan players Timmy Abraham, Kai Kennedy, Nathan Cooney, Adam King and Jamie Gullan have all returned to their parent clubs.