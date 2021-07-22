a
Saturday saw the return of the annual Fife Thistle v Fife Thistle Legends match.
But, unlike recent years, the former players were unable to match the current squad who ran out comfortable winners with a 12-1 win on the day.
The pitch was bathed in sunshine for the match with a club spokesman saying it was great to see many of the former players back in a Thistle shirt again and players from both sides enjoying the occasion.
Scorers for the current squad were Ronnie Barnes (3), Steven Harris (3), Lewis Robertson (2), Fraser Spence, Scott Finlay, Liam Carson and Ryan Gray with Lee Munro grabbing the legends goal.
Pictured are the two sides pre match.