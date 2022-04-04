A draw the fair result between Thornton and Dalkeith

Following this game, both teams must have wondered if they'd gained a point or dropped two as going into stoppage time in the first-half the Hibs led 2-0 but a spirited comeback saw the visitors deservedly take a share of the spoils.

Neither team managed to create any decent goal-scoring opportunities until the 39th minute when Adam Masson surged forward before sending in a dipping shot that Marc Anderson got both hands to but couldn't prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Three minutes later, Garry Thomson's deflected shot made it two and at this stage Thornton looked odds on to go on and win the game.

Thornton Hibs clear their lines during the weekend's game. Pic by John Laing

However, in added time, a fantastic volley from some distance by Michael Fairney threw the visitors a lifeline which they gleefully grabbed.

Five minutes into the second-half, Fairney's deflected strike levelled affairs and this was the end of the scoring, although both sides came close to snatching a winner but over the piece a draw was probably a fair result.

The Hibs played out the last six minutes with ten men after the referee showed Daniel McNab a red card following a challenge on Stephen Woods.

GI Joinery Hibs man of the ,atch: Stuart Drummond

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Masson, Robertson, S.Drummond, Shanks, Adam, McNeish, McMillan, Kinninmonth. Thomson, McNab.

Subs: Rolland, Soutar, Daniel Meldrum, Morrison (T), Allan (T) Darren Meldrum (T).