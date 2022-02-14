Aaron Steele relieved after East Fife's Wasps win

Back-to-back goalless draws with Clyde and Peterhead may not have brought about as many points as the club would have wanted, but those two clean sheets hinted that something was starting to click on the park.

A couple of points are better than nothing and East Fife built further on those draws at the weekend, taking all three in a 3-1 win over Alloa Athletic.

Defender Aaron Steele has played a massive part in East Fife’s progress over the past few weeks, and he admitted Saturday’s win, the first since October, was a relief as much as anything else.

“It’s a bit of a weight off the shoulders,” said the 19-year-old.

"To do it at Alloa, where our fans were great for the whole game, was brilliant.

"We want to get as high up the league as possible and, in the coming games, get as many points as we can.

“I don’t see why we can't do that.”

East Fife this weekend host Queen’s Park.

The two previous encounters between the sides this season have ended in draws and another close game should be expected.

Steele is determined to see the Fifers build on Saturday’s positive result when the Spiders arrive at Bayview.

He added: "It was 0-0 for quite a while the last time we played them until they scored, but we reacted in the dying minutes of the game and got the goal back.