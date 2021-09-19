Airdrieonians 3-0 East Fife

Scott Mercer is put under pressure by Airdrie's Callum Smith. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Another bad Saturday afternoon got off to the worst possible start with the Fifers conceding with just a few minutes on the clock and never got much better.

The squad knew they needed to show an improvement following last weekend’s 5-0 defeat at Dumbarton, and did look good in patches.

That was despite being down to 10 men following Daniel Higgins’ red card on the half hour mark.

But, ultimately it was still a defeat for East Fife who have just four points to show from their opening seven games.

The league remains incredibly tight and a couple of wins will put a whole new complexion on things, but those wins must come around soon.

Airdrie took an early lead when Callum Smith raced in behind the Fife defence and got a shot away which Scott Gallacher did well to get down and stop.

The loose ball rolled back out into the six yard box and into Scott Mercer’s path.

But the defender couldn’t get the ball out from under his feet to complete the clearance.

He was robbed by Calum Gallagher who netted.

East Fife responded well and enjoyed a decent spell in possession despite not really threatening Max Currie’s goal.

They were more than in the match until their task was made a bit more difficult on the half hour when Daniel Higgins saw a straight red for a lunge on Salim Kouider-Aissa.

The decision looked harsh but East Fife just had to take it on the chin.

Darren Young went for broke in the second half and put two up front despite being a man down.

East Fife had a couple of chances early in the second half with Kevin Smith unlucky.

The visitors were coping well with 10 men and didn’t look a team at a disadvantage.

But the side’s current luck was summed up on the hour mark when Airdrieonians stole a second goal.

Scott McGill, wide on the left, looked to aim a cross into the Fife box.

But his delivery was on target and dropped in at Gallacher’s back post.

The fluke put the game beyond the Fifers but there was still time for the home side to net a third, former East Fife defender Craig Watson’s delivery finished by Gallagher.

“We don’t give ourselves a chance, do we?” said Fife boss Darren Young.

“We’re 1-0 down after three minutes from a cheap ball in behind.

“It’s a good save from Scott Gallacher and then, it’s the way our luck is going, Scott Mercer tries to clear it and the ball is in between his feet.

“After that we started to come in to the game and then there’s a controversial red card which we’ll look back at.