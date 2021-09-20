Albion Rovers vow to help weed out fan after Nathan Austin abuse

Nathan Austin, seen here playing for Kelty Hearts, said he was the victim of a horrific racial slur at the weekend. Pic by Scott Louden

The Levenmouth footballer hit a hat-trick for Kelty in their 3-0 win, but his achievement was soured after he revealed on social media on Saturday evening that he had been subject to a horrific slur from the home end.

Austin, who has enjoyed two spells with his local club, East Fife, and was part of the 2015/16 League Two winning side, said: “A perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan calling me a monkey, but I guess that’s the world we live in. Enjoy your Saturday folks cos I will.”

Both Rovers and Kelty Hearts were quick to condemn the incident, the Cliftonhill side saying it would “support the football authorities and law enforcement in bringing any perpetrators to justice.”

Kelty Hearts also threw their support behind the 27-year-old striker, saying: “We are aware of an incident of racial abuse during our match against Albion Rovers FC. It came from an individual in the home end terracing towards one of our players.

“An investigation is underway with our friends from Albion Rovers FC, who gave all at our club a fantastic welcome on our first visit to Cliftonhill.

“Kelty Hearts Football Club shall support all our players and members fully against racism of any kind, we strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.”