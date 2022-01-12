All good things must come to an end as Kirkcaldy & Dysart halt Saints' unbeaten run

The match started with the home team taking the play to Saints and Kyle Moran made a couple of good saves from John Smith and Chris Ireland.

St Andrews United enjoyed a period of dominance but two missed chances proved costly.

Evan Stanfield was denied by Dion Gear when he only needed to beat the goalkeeper from a one-on-one situation and Matty Hutchison hit the post from a Jake Grady cross.

Saints go on the attack as they look to work their way back into the game. Pic by John Stevenson

United were the better team at that point but Kirkcaldy promptly upped a gear and took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jay Bridgeford raced on to a clever pass from Chris Price before rounding Moran.

The hosts took control of proceedings and Hutchison limped off the park in the 41st minute following a poor tackle by the YM left back.

Moran also made two further saves to keep his side in the contest but referee Gamble pointed to the spot in the 44th minute as veteran defender Grame Findlay fouled Ireland in the box for a clear penalty.

Ryan McEwan took the kick and he smashed the ball past Moran.

Another Saints move up the park is snuffed out by the home side. Pic by John Stevenson

Bridgeford and Smith went close at the start of the second-half before Smith capitalised upon a defensive mix up to make the score 3-0 in the 55th minute.

United manager Barry Cockburn made changes by introducing Jason Penman, Cammy Sneddon, Scott Russell and Adam Davidson for Nik Rendall, Findlay, Ross Cunningham and Lewis Sawers.