All good things must come to an end as Tayport's streak is brought to a halt

Jamie Gill is forced to ride a challenge

At a damp and dreary Canniepairt, Tayport’s 11 game undefeated streak came to an end against Broughty Athletic.

The game started with fast paced, high energy from both teams, but with the home side having more of the chances. A Jamie Gill free kick only a couple of minutes in gave Daniel Dorovic a chance to score from the box but his shot was hit out by Broughty keeper Sean Diamond. Defender Bradie Heggie also has a fantastic shot from outside the box, but his strike hit the crossbar. Another goal scoring opportunity for Gill came 10 minutes into the match. He ran down the line and into the box but Diamond once again saved his shot.

Despite all of Tayport’s opportunities, it was Broughty Athletic who got the first goal of the game in the 16th minute. A Josh Skelly strike flew over Tayport keeper Darren Brown, putting the away side ahead. Tayport then suffered another blow when defender Craig Sturrock had to be subbed off through injury only a few minutes after they had conceded.

Darren Brown sends a long ball forward for Tayport

The rain became much heavier and for the next 20 minutes the game slowed down a lot. Skelly had another attempt on goal for Broughty but it was saved by Brown. There were a couple of chances from Dorovic and Gill, but neither could get the ball in the back of the net. Jamie McCabe also had a great opportunity to equalise. A Ryan Paterson free kick into the box was punched out by Diamond. The ball fell to McCabe but his shot was saved by the Broughty keeper.

In the 39th minute, Broughty Athletic got their 2nd goal. Finlay Baird’s shot was hit away by Brown but it landed at Skelly’s feet who then slipped it into the centre of the net. The teams went into half time with the away side leading 2-0.

Out for the next 45 minutes and it was Broughty who dominated this half of the match, even though neither side had many great opportunities. Soon after kick off Greig McNaughton had a chance to further their lead but his shot was headed out by

Jamie Hume. The away side also defended well. Paterson’s corner for Tayport was easily cleared by Bradley Smith. 20 minutes into the second half, a Rikki Gillespie corner for the away side found David Rae in the box, but Rae’s header went over the crossbar.

The action is competitive in the middle of the park. All pics by Ryan Masheder

A foul on Gill 10 minutes from the end of the match meant Tayport had a free kick just outside of the box. Paterson took it but the ball just went wide of the post. The last action of the match was another chance for the away team. Substitute Derryn Kesson took a shot but that also went just wide of the post. It was definitely a much quieter second half and the game ended 2-0 to Broughty Athletic.

After the match, Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black said the “better team won” but he was still proud of the unbeaten run they had and that he will “build the players back up this week”.

Tayport: Brown, Heggie, Sturrock (Joyce), McColm, Hume, Rollo, McCabe (K. Sturrock), Paterson, Sludden, Dorovic, Gill.