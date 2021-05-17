Amateur football clubs get set for kick-off

Competitive amateur football returns this weekend

From Saturday sides are again allowed to take to the football field and compete.

It’s the first weekend of football for months for Fife’s amateurs after their respective league seasons were called in February following the country’s move into a second lockdown at the start of the year.

The disappointment of knowing the league season wouldn’t be concluded was offset, in some part, with the announcement that a new league cup would be introduced in the spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that competition, the Jon Harrison Memorial Trophy, will kick off this weekend.

Clubs have been split into eight different groups, with the winners all advancing to a knockout stage before the winner is decided.

The opening group fixtures will be played across the next three Saturdays with all kick offs at 2pm.

Fixtures for this weekend are: Group 1 – Burntisland United v Fife Thistle, Balgonie Scotia v Fife Athletic. Group 2 Fife Star v Eastvale, Greig Park Rangers v Cupar Hearts. Group 3 – Glenrothes Strollers v Kirkcaldy Blues, Lochgelly United V Kelty.

Group 4 Kennoway v Kennoway Star Hearts, Bridge of Earn v Methillhill Strollers. Group 5 – St Andrews Colts v Blairhall Villa Leslie Hearts v Lumphinnans United. Group 6 – Hearts of Beath v Auchtermuchty Bellvue, Rosyth v Strathmiglo United. Group 7 Glenrothes v Kinross Colts Amateurs. Kettle United v Kirkcaldy YMCA