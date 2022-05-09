Amateur football results round-up

Smith & Grant Solicitors & Estate Agents Premier Division: Auchtermuchty Bellvue 0 Cupar Hearts 5, Kelty 0 Leven United 8, Bowhill Rovers 1 Pittenweem Rovers 5, Kinross 1 Greig Park Rangers 3, Balgonie Scotia 4 Lumphinnans 1.
Glendale Plastics Championship: Burntisland United 1 Strathmiglo 8, St Monans Swallows 0 Lochgelly United 8.
Alba Mortgage Solutions: Leslie Hearts 4 Methilhill & East Fife Strollers 1, Kinross Colts 2 Newburgh Juveniles 3.
Glenfield Autocentre Championship League Cup semi-final: The Swifts 1 Fife Thistle 2, Bridge of Earn 2 Glenrothes 1.
Glenfield Autocentre Division 1 League Cup final: Benarty Astros 2 Kincardine 1.
KFAFA fixtures for Thursday, May 12. Kick offs 6.30pm.
Smith & Grant (Solicitors & Estate Agents) Premier Division: Bowhill Rovers v Kelty.
Glendale Plastics Championship: St Monans Swallows v Strathmiglo.
Alba Mortgage Solutions: Kinross Colts v Kirkcaldy Blues.
Saturday, May 14. Kick-offs 2pm.
Smith & Grant (Solicitors & Estate Agents) Premier Division: Greig Park Rangers v Kelty, Kennoway v Auchtermuchty Bellvue.
Selected Glendale Plastics Championship fixtures: St Andrews Colts v Strathmiglo, St Monans Swallows v Burntisland United. Alba Mortgage Solutions Division 1: Benarty Astros v Kennoway Star Hearts.
Glenfield Autocentre Premier semi-final: Cupar Hearts v Kirkcaldy YMCA, Leven United v Lumphinnans/Bowhill Rovers.