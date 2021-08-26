Andrew Osei-Bonsu relishes East Fife opportunity

Andrew Osei-Bonsu appeared as a second half sub during the weekend's defeat. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The 22-year-old made his debut in the black and gold during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Montrose at Bayview.

After coming through the ranks at MK Dons, Osei-Bonsu has played with a few clubs already around the UK and now hopes to make his mark in Scottish League One.

“I have been here since pre-season, trialling for a few clubs,” he said.

"I got the opportunity to come in to East Fife and impressed on trial so I’m grateful for the opportunity.

"I was at MK Dons for 10 years and made my debut when I was 17 before playing around England and non-league for a bit.

"I moved to Northern Ireland as well at a young age, which was good.”

Fife boss Darren Young clearly saw enough of the midfielder while he was on trial and was keen to extend his time at the club.

Now it’s all about getting to grips with the differences between the Scottish and English games and showing the Fife fans his qualities.

"It’s very quick over here, with a lot of willing runners and people who like to get stuck in and tackle,” he said.

"In England it’s a bit more technical, slower and hands off.

"It’s a good challenge to be here and I’m excited.

"I’m a box-to-box midfielder and, because I’m quite quick and powerful as well, I get used on the wing quite a bit.