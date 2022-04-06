Another convincing win for Brechin but title hopes slip
Brechin City maintained their excellent recent form but sadly a 4-0 win over Clachnacuddin wasn’t enough to keep alive their title hopes.
City’s win did ensure they will finish in the top three of the Highland League, however results elsewhere officially ended any late title bid.
City welcome Fort William to Glebe Park on Saturday before a trip to Lossiemouth the following week to conclude the 2021/22 campaign.
On Saturday goals from Michael Cruickshank, David Cox, Hamish Thomson and Julian Wade wrapped up another convincing victory.
Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh are left fighting it out for the Highland League title.