Another convincing win for Brechin but title hopes slip

Brechin City are a club in real form at the moment and beat Clach 4-0 at the weekend. Pic by Graeme Youngson

City’s win did ensure they will finish in the top three of the Highland League, however results elsewhere officially ended any late title bid.

City welcome Fort William to Glebe Park on Saturday before a trip to Lossiemouth the following week to conclude the 2021/22 campaign.

On Saturday goals from Michael Cruickshank, David Cox, Hamish Thomson and Julian Wade wrapped up another convincing victory.