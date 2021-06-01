Arbroath trip for East Fife on Premier Sports Cup opener for club
A trip to face Dick Campbell's Championship side Arbroath will begin the new competitive season for East Fife.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:20 pm
The draw for the group stage fixtures was released on Tuesday afternoon and sees the Fifers sit out the first round of games.
Their first is a visit to Gayfield on Wednesday, July 14.
Next up is a Fife derby meeting with Darren Young's men travelling to Kelty the following Saturday.
The remaining fixtures are: Dundee United (h) on July 20 and Elgin City (h) July 24.