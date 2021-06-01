Arbroath trip for East Fife on Premier Sports Cup opener for club

A trip to face Dick Campbell's Championship side Arbroath will begin the new competitive season for East Fife.

By Scott Inglis
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:20 pm
East Fife boss Darren Young

The draw for the group stage fixtures was released on Tuesday afternoon and sees the Fifers sit out the first round of games.

Their first is a visit to Gayfield on Wednesday, July 14.

Next up is a Fife derby meeting with Darren Young's men travelling to Kelty the following Saturday.

The remaining fixtures are: Dundee United (h) on July 20 and Elgin City (h) July 24.