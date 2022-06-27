Bayview the final stop on charity fundraiser

Andy Hain, Fiona Hain, Kevin Payne and Susan Dobbie completed the challenge in 24 hours. Pic by George McLuskie

Andy Hain, Fiona Hain, Kevin Payne, Susan Dobbie said it had always been an ambition of the group to do a challenge of this kind and raise cash for worthy causes in the process.

The group set off last week, aiming to complete the challenge in just 24 hours.

To get around all grounds in Scotland is a tough mission, but it was one they were determined to complete and they did just that.

They set off on Saturday at midnight from Ross County’s Victoria Park in Dingwall before travelling east to Aberdeen, south to Dundee, west to Perth and Glasgow, south to Dumfries and then back north to Edinburgh.

The short trip across the Forth to Fife came next with the tour ending in Methil with plenty of time to spare.

At Bayview the group were met by East Fife directors who invited the fundraisers into the ground to take photographs and hear about the journey.

In all, some 808 miles were travelled by the four with the whole journey completed in 22 hours.

The challenge was done in aid of two charities very close to the group’s hearts, MND Scotland and Maggie’s.

Everyone who helped with the fundraising mission, including those who donated obviously, have been thanked by the group.