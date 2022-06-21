Challenges ahead excite East Fife boss Stevie Crawford

First up, on July 3, the side will set off on an over 300 mile round trip to meet Elgin City.

The following week something of an unknown quantity in fellow league new boys, Bonnyrigg Rose, arrive at Bayview for the first meeting of the new season between the sides.

But these are challenges and experiences manager Stevie Crawford says the players should relish as the season goes on.

East Fife begin their league season with a long haul journey and a visit from Bonnyrigg Rose. Pic by Alan Murray

He said: “That’s what the league’s going to be all about next season and I think there’s a certain excitement to it.

"We travel up to Elgin but we’re also going to face that going to Ross County in the cup, so we’ll prepare properly for that.

"I’ve already spoken to the chairman about it and travelling gives us the chance to go for a pre-match and has the boys all together.

"We’ll take on that challenge of going for a few hours on the bus but coming down the road with that winning feeling or at least having a point.

"Bonnyrigg will be facing a lot of teams for the first time in their history so that’s a game I’m looking forward to.

"It’ll be a big ask for teams facing them because their players and coaching staff will be excited.

"They are two good fixtures we’re looking forward to.”