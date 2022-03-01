Chris Higgins: East Fife will pick themselves back up for Montrose visit

Chris Higgins believes East Fife were worthy of more than the defeat they left Falkirk with. Stock pic by Michael Gillen

The Fifers were worthy of something from the game but were stung by two late goals from the Bairns as they sealed a 3-1 win.

But with the season now heading into its final quarter, the Fifers have no time to dwell on it and Higgins wants to see them respond in a positive manner this weekend in Montrose.

He said: “It’s disappointing to lose the two late goals, it’s a tough one to take, especially when we’ve played so well.

"There have been games this season where we’ve lost late goals and maybe not deserved anything, but I thought we deserved the three points.

“We controlled the game and, as much as they had possession at certain times, it was in the areas where we’d want them to have it, in their defensive third.

"Attacking-wise we got into good areas and it was maybe that final ball at times.

"We need to take heart from it.

"In terms of the result, it’s poor, but if you look over the last four or five games we’ve done well.

"We have to take the positives into next week.

"When we get into good areas we have to start converting them into goals.

"That’s one of the most in control of a game we’ve felt all season.

"Our goal was excellent, a really good move from start to finish.

"We’ll just dust ourselves down now and go again.”