Clinical Stenhousemuir see off Fife Thistle

Fife Thistle's Liam Carson

The Scottish Cup tie started in horrendous conditions with driving rain making for an extremely slick surface.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring with just 10 minutes gone when a throw in should have been dealt with by the Thistle defence but Wilson made the most of the space allowed to him to fire past Wortley.

Despite the early set back there was little between the sides, however, the home team doubled their advantage in the 18th minute when Mackie looked to pick out Barnes but the Thistle marksman was beaten to the ball before MacAdam picked up the ball from all of 40 yards and sent a thunderous effort which dipped perfectly past Wortley.

Thistle were enjoying their best spell of the match and only a good save from the Stenny keeper denied a low drive from Mackie.

Against the run of play it was the home side who added a third goal on the half hour and it was one to forget for Spence who was pick pocketed by MacAdam with the ball then moved forward at pace to Steven Jackson who looked well offside but the former Brechin City man was undeterred and made no mistake.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended in the 65th minute by Stenhousemuir star man Andy Jackson, the former St. Johnstone man emulating his brother with a well deserved goal.

The rout was completed in the 79th minute when an inviting ball into the Thistle box should have been dealt with but Brown took full advantage.

LM Joinery MoM – Kieran Fox.

Thistle – Wortley, Walker (McColm 64), Mackie, Spence, Bell, Scott (Nicolson 46), Carson, Fox, Whatmore (Munro 51), Barnes (Brown 69), Allan.

Sub: Sam Anderon.