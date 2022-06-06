Close season work continues at Kennoway Star Hearts

Treaton Park boss Ally Griffin has been busy re-signing some of the club’s current squad on new deals.

Jason Watson has committed to the club ahead of the 2022/23 season starting.

Watson scored nine goals from a midfield role last season and his new deal will see him become one of the longest serving players at the club.

Ally Griffin has been busy forming his side for the new season

He also won the committee’s player-of-the-year prize for last season.

Brooklyn Mair has extended his stay onto the new season as well.

Manager Griffin said: "I’m delighted to have Brooklyn sign on for a fifth season with the club.

"An experienced player at this level, and with staving off much interest from elsewhere, his versatility in defence is a much needed boost for next season."

Alan Higgins is another who has signed on the for the forthcoming season

Higgins arrived at Treaton Park late into the previous campaign but has already shown great ability and potential in his handful of games.

The management were keen to see him renew his contract.

Griffin added: "Alan has only been here for a short period of time but has already done enough to convince me that's hes an important part of my plans."