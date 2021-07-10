Cowdenbeath 0-1 Raith Rovers

Lewis Vaughan strikes and finds the net for Raith. Pic by Walter Neilson.

This encounter certainly lacked the crackle of previous meetings between the two down the years as both sides continue to build up their match fitness.

The difference between the Championship club and their League Two kingdom neighbours was that Raith had the quality in the final third when it mattered.

To their credit Cowdenbeath played well and showed enough to suggest they'll cause a few problems in the nation's fourth tier when the new league season starts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They asked questions of their visitors with Liam Buchanan and Bobby Barr both lively in attack.

Christophe Berra had a header blocked by Craig Barr in the best of what Raith could create early on.

Raith's first real attempt at goal came shortly before the 20 minute mark when Brad Spencer's drive had to be dealt with by Cammy Gill.

Just a couple of minutes they were ahead, though, Lewis Vaughan's stunning drive from the edge of the box beating Gill and nestling in the corner of the net.

Vaughan was looking bright in the opening stages, the striker at the heart of everything Raith created.

Berra's qualities are pretty well documented and he was an impressive presence both at the back and further up the park too.

Raith were at times guilty of passing up decent chances to add to the scoring but that sharpness will come game by game.

Cowdenbeath could consider themselves unlucky not to get their name on the scoresheet, Jamie MacDonald having to be at his absolute best to prevent Reghan Hendry from scoring an own goal.

Kyle Miller also should have done much better when he was picked out at the back post by Kris Renton only to miscue his strike when all he had to do was make a decent connection.

The game was the first that both clubs have played competitively in front of supporters, the 778 inside Central Park a welcome sight.

The majority of them were Raith supporters and they were on their feet to applaud when defender Dave McKay was introduced from the bench after suffering months of injury hell.

Raith manager John McGlynn said: "These games are never easy, they're always tricky.

"Pre-match I said it was a difficult place to come and although we had most of the attacks, they missed a great opportunity and it could have been one each.

"That would have been harsh on us but we didn't kill them off and, in any game of football, when you don't kill the opposition they'll always get a chance in the game.

"But the positives for us are that we kept a clean sheet and won the game away from home.