LiveCowdenbeath v Raith Rovers! Premier Sports Cup - live
It’s a Fife derby for Cowdenbeath and Raith Rovers to kick off the 2021/22 season.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Can John McGlynn’s men get off to a winning start or will Gary Bollan’s Cowden spring a surprise?
Cowdenbeath v Raith Rovers - live
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 14:33
- Kick off 3pm
Team lines
Cowdenbeath: Gill, Pollock, Thomson, Todd, C Barr, Miller, R Buchanan, Hutton, Renton, L Buchanan, B Barr.
Subs: Swann, Clarke, Collins, Easton, McGurn.
Raith Rovers: MacDonald, Tumilty, Dick, Berra, Benedictus, Connolly, Vaughan, Zanatta, Spencer, Tait, Poplatnik.
Subs: Thomson, Keatings, McKay, Mahady, Arnott, Mitchell, Coulson, Young.
Page 1 of 1