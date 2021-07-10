LiveCowdenbeath v Raith Rovers! Premier Sports Cup - live

It’s a Fife derby for Cowdenbeath and Raith Rovers to kick off the 2021/22 season.

By Scott Inglis
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Raith boss John McGlynn

Can John McGlynn’s men get off to a winning start or will Gary Bollan’s Cowden spring a surprise?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cowdenbeath v Raith Rovers - live

Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 14:33

  • Kick off 3pm
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 14:33

Team lines

Cowdenbeath: Gill, Pollock, Thomson, Todd, C Barr, Miller, R Buchanan, Hutton, Renton, L Buchanan, B Barr.

Subs: Swann, Clarke, Collins, Easton, McGurn.

Raith Rovers: MacDonald, Tumilty, Dick, Berra, Benedictus, Connolly, Vaughan, Zanatta, Spencer, Tait, Poplatnik.

Subs: Thomson, Keatings, McKay, Mahady, Arnott, Mitchell, Coulson, Young.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Fife