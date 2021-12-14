Crawford delighted with his backroom additions

Supporters of the Bayview club were delighted this week to hear that manager Stevie Crawford had appointed McDonald, a title winner with the Fifers in 2007/08 and a player who made almost 200 appearances for the club, as his assistant.

Thomson, a former head of youth at Heart of Midlothian, has joined the set-up as first team coach.

“I know that Greig has an affiliation with East Fife fans and rightly so,” said Crawford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had a great spell here as a player and I know he thinks fondly of the club from the conversations I had with him.

"There’s a desire there from Greig, he’s hungry and wants back into first team football.

"He’s been manager at Stirling Albion so has that experience behind him, we’ll be able to bounce things off each other and that’s what I need from my assistant.

"Away from football, he has a good job and is a good communicator.

Stevie Crawford has appointed East Fife title winner Greig McDonald as his assistant

"He’s the type of character that I want amongst the players.

"Paul worked in the academy at Hearts and I’ve known him for a along time.

"He was a youth coach at Dunfermline as well and had gradually worked up the ages.

"What he brings to the table is that he’s good on the pitch in terms of putting stuff on for the boys in training.