Crucial test coming up as East Fife seek to convert pressure into points

The Methil men put pressure on the Airdrie goal at the weekend (picture by Kenny Mackay)

Darren Young’s side head for Broadwood to face Danny Lennon’s Clyde, sitting just one place above them at the foot of League One.

If the Fifers can pull off a victory on their travels, they’ll move a point clear of the Bully Wee and deposit them in the basement.

Defeat, however, would cast the Methil men five points adrift.

Despite the pressure, boss Young says he and his team are looking forward to the game.

“They don’t need any motivation – they know what is on the line and what’s at stake,” he said.

Saturday’s result – a 1-0 home defeat by Airdrieonians – was disappointing, he added, but the performance was encouraging, despite losing a poor goal.

“We had enough chances to get back in the game and, at 1-0, there is always a chance to get back in,” he said.

“We know what is needed and expected. Hopefully, we will have Aaron Dunsmore back and Ross Dunlop back. Fitness-wise, the squad is starting to look a bit stronger, so it is good from that point.”

Chris Higgins also might be back after injury, while Ross Davidson had resumed training, added the boss.

The Bully Wee will also be equally aware of Saturday’s various arithmetical permutations and will be just as eager to claim victory, having picked up another solitary counter in a scoreless weekend draw with leaders Queen’s Park.

Young said: “We want to win but, at the same time, we don’t want to be silly and leave ourselves open and exposed at the back, especially with players like David Goodwillie.”

Clyde won 2-0 at Bayview when the sides last met in September.

“They only had a couple of chances and two shots on target against us in the last game but, again, they punished us and that is the difference from Saturday,” said the manager.

“You get a couple of gilt-edged opportunities and, if you get the goal or get that equalising goal, you get a wee lift from the fans, a wee lift from the goal, then kick on and hopefully take the advantage.

“When chances come along, we need to make sure we take them. We want very much to get three points to get us back in the mix.