Cup final a bridge too far for Tayport

It was an exciting day for Tayport FC at the weekend as they faced Dundee East Craigie in the Final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup, writes Charlotte Wilde.

East Craigie started the game well with a Fraser Macleod goal only four minutes in.

Then, only seven minutes later, they doubled their lead through a Lee Cameron strike.

Tayport break forward during Saturday's cup final. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Tayport were struggling with the shear pace of the East Craigie team and just before half time the Dundee side went 3-0 up.

A powerful strike from Conan Howett meant at the break East Craigie had the advantage.

Tayport came out for the second half with much more energy and determination. Chances from Ryan Paterson and Paul Sludden came close but neither could put the ball in the back of the net.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, East Craigie added a fourth goal.

A shot from Howett bounced off the post and the ball then fell to Macleod who tapped the ball in.

Tayport, however, did manage to get a goal back in the 63rd minute.

A fantastic over the head kick from Kieran Sturrock in the box meant the ball flew into the net and the score was now 4-1.

Unfortunately, Tayport just couldn’t find another goal and, 80 minutes in, Howett made in 5 – 1 to East Craigie form the penalty spot.