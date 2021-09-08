Cupar Hearts 13-0 St Boswells

Cupar Hearts were in Scottish Cup action last Saturday when they welcomed Borders side St Boswells in the first round.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:41 pm
Richie Lawson hit five as Cupar advanced with no fuss.

Straight from the whistle Hearts meant business and good play saw Richie Lawson set up Mackenzie Williamson to open the scoring.

This was quickly followed by Gavin Moffat’s bullet header into the back of the net.

Lawson’s first of five goals saw him expertly volley in a corner kick.

A tap in by Iain Boylan saw Cupar cruise into the break with an impressive 7-0 lead - but they weren’t finished yet.

Scott Napier fired home his second with only three minutes of the second half played.

Hearts were relentless with Kyle Baker grabbing his double before Richie Lawson finished the scoring with two goals in two minutes.

And so it was Cupar Hearts who eased through into the next round.