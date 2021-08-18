Cupar Hearts 3-1 Leven United
Football was officially back as supporters were welcomed back to Duffus Park and the Kingdom of Fife League returned.
Hearts broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Mackenzie Williamson’s ball found Cameron Greenhill who expertly curled the ball into the net.
The lead was doubled when Kyle Baker’s free kick under the wall was spilled by the ‘keeper and Williamson was on hand to knock in the rebound.
Cupar let the visitors back into the game when a low cross was parried by the ‘keeper and an attempted clearance saw the ball cannon off the back of a fellow maroon jersey and into the net.
Cupar Hearts put the game to bed with the fourth goal through Gavin Moffat before Leven’s Anthony Boyle was dismissed for a second yellow card.
On Saturday Cupar travel to face Kinross Colts in a league match.