Cupar Hearts recover from early set-back and ease to victory

Blair Hardie in the thick of the action for Cupar. By Hayley McHugh

Cupar Hearts travelled to Edinburgh last Saturday to face Ratho Athletic in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

With only four minutes on the clock Hearts found themselves behind before Richie Lawson equalised from the penalty spot.

Ten minutes later Cupar were trailing again after the Ratho forward headed in.

The visitors were struggling to settle into the game before two goals in two minutes from Blair Hardie saw Hearts take a goal advantage into the break.

The second half was one way traffic as Cupar found another gear.

Blair Hardie was first to complete his hat-trick with Richie Lawson swiftly following.

Lee Sibanda netted with a clever flick before Ratho had two men, including their goalkeeper, sent off in the space of 10 minutes.

Young substitutes Liam Kelly and Lewis Rodger entered the fray and made an immediate impact.

A stunning effort from distance saw Liam Kelly get his first of two with Kyle Baker adding Cupar’s tenth.