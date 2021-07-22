Current Fife Thistle squad cruise past legends

But unlike in recent years, the former players were unable to match the current squad, who ran out comfortable winners with a 12-1 victory.

The pitch was bathed in sunshine for the match, with a club spokesman saying it was great to see many former players back in a Thistle shirt again and members of both sides enjoying the occasion.

Scorers for the current squad were Ronnie Barnes (3), Steven Harris (3), Lewis Robertson (2), Fraser Spence, Scott Finlay, Liam Carson and Ryan Gray, with Lee Munro grabbing the legends goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Thistle legends faced off against the current squad in the traditional pre-season encounter