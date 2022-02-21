Cutting out the errors key to upturn in East Fife's fortunes

The Fifers have lost just two goals in the last four games, helping them to pick up a much needed six points.

They’re still in a tough battle to beat the drop, but things are improving.

At the weekend the Fifers held promotion chasing Queen’s Park to a 1-1 draw at Bayview, Smith playing his part with a first-half penalty save from Louis Longridge.

Jude Smith gets down to save Louis Longridge's penalty. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The draw reduced the gap between the bottom of the league Fifers and Peterhead in ninth to five points.

“With Peterhead getting beat, it’s another step in the right direction,” said keeper Smith.

"We’re scoring goals.

"We had a bit of luck against Queen’s Park but we’ve needed that for a wee while.

"It’s been a long time coming since we’ve strung a few games together.

"The defence has been brilliant. We’ve never really been carved open, it’s only really been individual errors or set-pieces.

"So we’ve cut out the individual mistakes and aren’t conceding as many goals.”

Smith’s penalty save came towards the end of the first-half with the score at 1-1.

There was no further scoring in the game and now attention turns to Saturday’s trip to face Falkirk.

"It’ll be a tough game but there’s no reason why we can’t go and get the three points,” added the keeper.