Danny Denholm urges East Fife to be at their best for Montrose visit

East Fife's Danny Denholm

Montrose give away very little on their own patch but Denholm says the Fifers will arrive in confidence on the back of a few impressive performances.

East Fife didn’t get the rewards from their good showing at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, stung by two late goals in a 3-1 defeat.

“Ultimately we’ve come away empty handed and, at this stage of the season, we need to be picking up points,” said Denholm.

"Montrose isn’t an easy place to go but, if we play like we did against Falkirk, then there’s no reason why we can’t come away with three points.

"I have a lot of respect for Montrose.

"A lot of teams in this league play out from the back but Montrose can mix it.

"If you’re not on your game, they’ll beat you, so we need to be at the races.

“Any time I’ve watched them or played against them I’ve been impressed so, first and foremost, we’ll have to match them for workrate.

"It’ll be a good game.

"We’re playing well so will go up there with a bit more confidence than we would have maybe five or six weeks ago.