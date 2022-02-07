Danny Swanson wants to make his mark on the season

Danny Swanson has endured a torrid time with injury but wants to make a real impact between now and the end of the season

Covid-19 restriction rules and serious injuries have limited the opportunities supporters have had to watch the playmaker in action for the Fife.

Rest assured, though, nobody is more frustrated about that than the 35-year-old himself.

With East Fife into double digits during a pre-season friendly against Burntisland Shipyard over the summer, Swanson crumpled into a heap in the middle of the park.

His pain was obvious and it’s been a long road back.

Now the winger is determined to play his part until end of the campaign for the club.

He said: “It’s been a nightmare.

"I enjoyed my football so much last season and came in for pre-season really buzzing but the got a bad injury ad it’s hard when you’re part-time to get fit.

"I’ve worked really hard and, considering I’m coming to the end of my career now, I still want to play games.

"I’m trying to train as best I can to help the boys.

"It’s difficult to come and watch when we’re struggling and I can’t do anything about it.

"Now I feel like I can start doing it again.

"I’ve been biding my time and played a couple of bounce games and with the 20s. I really enjoyed them and was glad to get on the pitch and repay the club.

"I haven’t played many games since I came and was so delighted when I signed.