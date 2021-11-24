Darren Young thanks East Fife for "great memories"

Darren Young left his post as East Fife manager at the weekend but has reflected on some great occasions

Young left his post as manager following Saturday afternoon’s League One defeat at Clyde.

It was a result which kept the Fifers at the foot of the division.

But Young’s tenure at the club over the past four years will be remembered for far more many highs than the current low.

Fife supporters took to social media over the weekend to thank the out-going boss for his contribution to their club, and Young has now hailed those at Bayview for their support.

He said: “I would like to go on record to thank everyone from the volunteers, fans, players, coaching staff and the board for their backing and support over the past four and a half years at East Fife.

"There have been some great memories and, as a club, we had challenged for the play-offs every single year, culminating in just missing out on goal difference last season.

"We have had some great cup runs, getting to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, qualifying from the League Cup section and playing Rangers in the last 16, getting to the Challenge Cup semi-final for the first time and also one of my favourites, beating Raith Rovers in the big derby games for the first time in over 30 years.

"Bringing back the youth set up with Tony McMinn, I believe, is massive with the club already seeing the benefit in players that have stepped up to the first team.

"The close links with the community club will also see a pathway all the way through the club up to the first team which can only benefit the club further in the future.

"Unfortunately, due to losing key players and having a horrendous injury list we struggled to get any consistency or hit the heights from the previous four seasons.

"I’ve no doubt once everyone is back fit they will get out of the position the club are currently in.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at East Fife and proud of the achievements we have made.

"I would like to wish the club every success moving forward and good luck for the future.

The search for Young’s replacement has now started with a series of names already linked to the vacant post including Stevie Crawford and Kenny Miller.