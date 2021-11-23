Darren Young's East Fife tenure has fans reflecting on the highs

Darren Young provided some long awaited derby joy for East Fife supporters

While supporters of most clubs who have watched their side slip to bottom of the league would be reveling in the thought of a new managerial appointment, the Bayview faithful instead remained respectful.

Many pointed out that Young, who arrived in Methil in June 2017, had given them some of their best days as fans of the club.

It’s certainly been a memorable journey.

Young’s ability to have his side rise to the challenge of matching, and sometimes bettering, sides in a higher division, or of full-time status, was a near constant of his reign.

The club achieved some terrific results, none more so than on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

East Fife hadn’t beaten near rivals Raith Rovers for over 30 years, the Methil supporters deprived of that winning derby feeling.

It didn’t look like that was going to change anytime soon when Raith’s Liam Buchanan handed them a first-half lead.

But East Fife rallied and, in the closing moments of the match, Kevin Smith equalised before Aaron Dunsmore blew the roof off Bayview with an injury time winner.

There have been other memorable wins, a 2-0 victory at Tannadice over Dundee United, Liam Watt and Dunsmore netting, arguably the finest performance of Young’s time in charge.