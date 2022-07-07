Daryl McKenzie takes over Tayport hot-seat

Wolecki Black’s departure came something out of the blue, the club saying he had relocated to the west of the country where his family is based.

Tayport, who play in the Midlands League, say they are “thrilled” with the appointment of McKenzie, who joins from Broughty Athletic, were he was most recently player/assistant manager.

He also spent time at Forfar West End, firstly as a player before becoming player/manager at the club.

New Tayport manager Daryl McKenzie. Pic by Ryan Masheder

On the appointment of McKenzie, who holds a UEFA B licence, Tayport chairman Dave Baikie said: "I am really pleased that Daryl has agreed to become our new manager and that we have been able to secure our first choice candidate.

"Daryl is an ambitious young manager who already has really good experience.

"He is someone that knows our league very well and I'm delighted that he is now in charge of Tayport.

"To all the Port supporters, let's get right behind Daryl and the team on the pitch."

The new manager said he was pleased to be offered the role and has high hopes for the future of the club.

McKenzie said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this famous club.

"The committee are ambitious for the future and I will do all I can to bring a sustained period of success to Tayport."