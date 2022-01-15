Dumbarton 2-0 East Fife

Fife midfielder Ryan Blair

With a lot of the season still to be played the game wasn’t quite a must win – but it wasn’t far from it either.

The Methil men knew a win would see them close to within two points of the Sons, while a loss meant they would fall eight points behind.

Stevie Crawford handed an immediate debut to loan signing Leo Watson who came in at left back for the Fifers.

Sons have also freshened things up during the week, forward Gregg Wylde amongst those signing with Stevie Farrell’s side.

Another new recruit, Kieran Wright, was named in the starting line-up but the goalkeeper suffered an injury during the warm-up and was replaced by Sam Ramsbottom.

East Fife started the game well and took the match to their hosts.

Kyle Connell had the first real chance of the match with a snapshot which drifted a foot wide.

At the other end a dangerous Carlo Pignatiello drive was well stopped by Scott Gallacher.

Gallacher became the busier of the two goalkeepers and he got down well to stop Ross Maclean from opening the scoring.

The game was flowing from end to end and the Fifers looked menacing on the counter.

Ramsbottom was called into action on the 15 minute mark when he saved Ross Davidson’s long range drive.

East Fife continued to press with Ryan Wallace and Connell linking up really well in attack.

Crawford’s side started the second-half as well as they did in the first and almost broke the deadlock when a Wallace cross was just too short for Danny Denholm.

It was Dumbarton who drew first blood, though, with Joshua Oyinsan nodding home a Wylde cross from close range.

The goal gave Dumbarton a clear lift and they grabbed the game’s crucial second goal 10 minutes after the first when Wylde’s screamer from 25 yards gave Gallacher absolutely no chance.

East Fife continued to huff and puff as they tried to reduce the deficit.