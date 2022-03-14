Dumbarton win "massive" says East Fife striker Kyle Connell

Kyle Connell opened the scoring for the Fifers on Saturday. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The Fifers moved to withing just three points of Dumbarton on Saturday after beating them 2-0 at Bayview.

It was a huge boost the the club’s survival ambitions and Connell revealed he and his team mates knew the importance of getting off on the front-foot and making life tough for their visitors.

“It’s massive,” said the on-loan Kilmarnock forward.

"We had to start the game fast and we did that.

"It was a good ball from Leo Watson into the box, a good set-up and then I just hit it as hard as I could.

"We said in the dressing room that we had to put them to bed early doors.

"In the first-half we dominated and should have had three or four goals.”

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford often talks of the importance of togetherness within the club, and Connell believes that attitude has been important to the recent revival.

"We’ve shown in the past five or six games that we work for each other,” he added.

"Pat Slattery comes in for injured players at centre-half and he’s done excellently.

"We’ve bought in to each other and we know we need to win games to stay in the league.”

Attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to face Clyde and Connell knows it’ll be a difficult afternoon.

He said: "It’s going to be a tough game.