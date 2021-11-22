Dunipace plunder all three points from Kennoway

Kennoway's Daryl Falconer starts another move up the park. Pic by Danielle Craig

Kennoway welcomed Dunipace to Treaton Park in a game they were hoping to get back to winning ways.

After the previous week`s defeat to Kirkcaldy the home side were down to the bare bones squad wise due to injuries and suspensions.

Youngsters Cunningham and McLelland were drafted in from the under 20s.

The away side started in a confident manner and they took the lead after 13 minutes when Grant showed his experience with a fine turn and finish leaving Brodie helpless.

Dunipace almost added a second goal midway through the half when Grant fed the ball into the penalty area for strike partner Wright to guide the ball goal-wards only to see the ball strike the crossbar.

KSH almost grabbed an equaliser when a fine passing move eventually saw Falconer lay the ball into the path of Kay,the midfielder cracked a thunderous shot back off the post. From the follow up Jason Watson forced the keeper into a save.

With nine minutes to half time Dunipace scored a goal from a corner kick. The ball was played into the front post where Ashe was on hand to head the ball into the net.

The second half started with a much improved home side on the attack straight from kick off.

Bryce played the ball into the path of Falconer who could only look on and watch his shot from twenty yards drift inches wide.

Chances were being created as KSH forced Dunipace into some resolute defending. Falconer went close again this time pouncing on a ball from Kay before smashing a shot from an acute angle that brought out a fine save from Kane.

Kane had further saves from Watson and Bryce from distance as the pressure mounted.

Falconer and Kay linked again inside the penalty area before Kay hit a low shot that was turned around the post from the in form Kane.

With six minutes left on the clock Dunipace rubbed salt in the home side`s wounds when a low cross into the box from the left was knocked home from a few yards out by Wright. FT 0-3

KSH: Brodie, Jay Watson, Hughes, Cunningham, Mair, Craig, Balmer, Brand, Kay, Jason Watson, Falconer.