East Fife 0-0 Clyde

Darren Watson had his second half effort blocked. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Just two points have been taken from the club’s three home games in as many weeks and, while no ground has been lost, frustratingly none has been made up either.

Clean sheets are not to be sniffed at and there are positives in the club’s newly found steeliness at the back.

But it’s in front of goal where the side is struggling, the Fifers failing to find the net since a 4-2 defeat to Cove Rangers on Boxing Day.

Similarly to the past few weeks, though, the side did create enough chances to win the game on Saturday.

Jamie Semple was handed a start by boss Stevie Crawford and the forward twice went close in the opening stages of the game.

Kyle Connell was busy up front as East Fife pressed.

It wasn’t exactly one way traffic and Lewis Jamieson pulled a save out of Jude Smith.

The game was short on clear cut chances as neither side really did enough to win the game.

The best of what was created went the way of the home side with Aaron Steele and Darren Watson both going close.

Clyde thought they had won the game in the dying seconds when Aaron Splaine had the ball in the net.

Ref Peter Stuart ruled the goal out after judging that Jude Smith had been fouled in the build up.

Another positive for the Fifers was the return of attacking midfielder Danny Swanson.

Swanson has been out of action after picking up a serious injury during a pre-season friendly against Burntisland Shipyard but his appearance with 20 minutes to go will certainly give the Methil men a lift.

Crawford said: “It helps us that we have players coming back.

“Ross Dunlop plays the full 90 minutes and Danny Swanson gets on for 20 minutes.

“You can feel sorry for yourself in life but I’m certainly not.

“We still have a chance to stay in this league and I’m the one leading that charge.

“I’m working tirelessly behind the scenes and I’ll continue to do that and demand it from the players.”

On Swanson, the manager added: “Danny is frustrated because he wants to do well for the club.

“We’re a good club with good people and I think there’s an element of guilt in Danny.

“But there shouldn’t be because he got injured.

“We’re missing the type of player with the quality he has.

“He’s also been an example to the young boys in the 20s games he’s played.

“They’ve been picking up wee bits and pieces from him.

“He knows when to release the ball and knows when to do his bit of trickery.