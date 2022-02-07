East Fife 0-0 Clyde - In pictures

Jamie Semple pulls the trigger during the first 45

Just two points have been taken from the club’s three home games in as many weeks and, while no ground has been lost, frustratingly none has been made up either.

Clean sheets are not to be sniffed at and there are positives in the club’s newly found steeliness at the back.

But it’s in front of goal where the side is struggling, the Fifers failing to find the net since a 4-2 defeat to Cove Rangers on Boxing Day.

Darren Watson is held up as he tries to create an opening

Similarly to the past few weeks, though, the side did create enough chances to win the game on Saturday.

Jamie Semple was handed a start by boss Stevie Crawford and the forward twice went close in the opening stages of the game.

Kyle Connell was busy up front as East Fife pressed.

It wasn’t exactly one way traffic and Lewis Jamieson pulled a save out of Jude Smith.

Clyde goalkeeper Neil Parry snuffs out an East Fife attack

The game was short on clear cut chances as neither side really did enough to win the game.

The best of what was created went the way of the home side with Aaron Steele and Darren Watson both going close.

Clyde thought they had won the game in the dying seconds when Aaron Splaine had the ball in the net.

Ref Peter Stuart ruled the goal out after judging that Jude Smith had been fouled in the build up.

The Methil men certainly had their chances at the weekend

A positive for the Fifers on the day was the return of attacking midfielder Danny Swanson who has been out of action after picking up a serious injury during a pre-season friendly against Burntisland Shipyard.

Crawford said: “I know the games are ticking away but there were positives against Clyde.

“Kieran Millar has been out for three or four weeks and comes back in.

“It was a maximum of 60 minutes for him I was told but didn’t want to take him off.

Jude Smith gets ready to launch another East Fife move up the park

“I asked Aaron Steele to play at right back for us because I thought playing four at the back would give us a chance to get Darren Watson and Jamie Semple in one on one against their full backs.

“There is thought and effort going into it but we’re just now getting fruition out of it at the moment.

“It helps us that we have players coming back.

“Ross Dunlop plays the full 90 minutes and Danny Swanson gets on for 20 minutes.

“You can feel sorry for yourself in life but I’m certainly not.

“We still have a chance to stay in this league and I’m the one leading that charge.

The Clyde defence scramble to clear from the Methil men

“I’m working tirelessly behind the scenes and I’ll continue to do that and demand it from the players.”

On Swanson, the manager added: “Danny is frustrated because he wants to do well for the club.

“We’re a good club with good people and I think there’s an element of guilt in Danny. But there shouldn’t be because he got injured.

“We’re missing the type of player with the quality he has.

“He’s also been an example to the young boys in the 20s games he’s played.

“They’ve been picking up wee bits and pieces from him.

“He knows when to release the ball and knows when to do his bit of trickery.”

Young forward Jack Healy injected some pace into the game late on