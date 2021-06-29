East Fife 0-3 Queen of the South

Following on from matches against The New Saints and St Andrews United, the visit of Queens came deep into the Methil side's preparation.

Darren Young would have been keen for a test which took the players out of their comfort zone following a routine victory over the East of Scotland Football League Saints in the previous game.

And they certainly got that.

East Fife played their best stuff in the opening half of the game and should have hit the net at least once.

Ryan Wallace was terrific and at the centre of everything the home side created.

His cross after just five minutes was inches too high for Danny Denholm to connect with before his own drive stung the palms of Joshua Rae.

It was an entertaining game and East Fife were more than playing their part.

Denholm was again unlucky when he failed to meet a Scott Mercer delivery.

But it was the visitors who grabbed the game's opening goal, Wullie Gibson's free-kick met by trialist Kirk Broadfood.

They swiftly made it 2-0 minutes before the break when Josh Todd managed to get in behind the Fife defence and slip his finish beyond Liam Campbell.

The visitors were much improved after the break and the Fifers had Campbell to thank when his stop denied Lee Connelly.