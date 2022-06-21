East Fife 1-1 Civil Service Strollers

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford. Pic by Alan Murray

Civil Service Strollers were the visitors as Stevie Crawford’s side stepped up their preparations for the new season with their first friendly.

A sprinkling of first team players started the game along with a few more unfamiliar faces.

Scott Mercer, Kieran Millar, Liam Newton and Aaron Steele were amongst those lining up for Crawford’s side from the beginning.

East Fife saw plenty of the ball during the opening exchanges against their opponents from the Lowland League.

It took until the 20 minute mark for the first half chance to be created when a Scott Mercer header was blocked and cleared.

New signing Sam Denham was the next to try his luck but his header was nudged over the bar.

Fife fans getting their first glimpse of the new signings would have been impressed with Denham’s physical presence while Scott Shepherd was full of energy and running at the other end.

East Fife swapped all but two of their starting XI at the break fielding a very young looking side after the interval.

The youngsters started the second half well but it was clear the game would be a lot more balanced without the experience of the Fife first-teamers.

Civil Service enjoyed a lot more possession in the Fife half than they had in the opening period but, despite this, Jude Smith’s goal remained untroubled.

Smith was replaced by the returning Allan Fleming and his first job was to collect a dangerous low shot from the edge of the box.

East Fife took the lead just a couple of minutes later when a corner was nodded in from just a couple of yards out.

The goal opened the game up and Easr Fife were unlucky not to increase their lead with 10 minutes to go when a ball along the face of goal only lacked a finish.