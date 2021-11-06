East Fife 1-1 Queen's Park

East Fife picked up another point following on from last weekend's win over Dumbarton. Stock pic by Kenny Mackay

Darren Young’s side battled against Queen’s for the entire match but looked to be out of luck after Lee Kilday netted with just a few minutes left on the clock.

It was a suckerpunch which seemed to be enough for the home side until Millar headed home Liam Watt’s late corner.

The two went toe to toe throughout this match with East Fife making a mockery of their lowly league position.

It was a match which was top v bottom in name only.

Boss Young said: “Jude Smith has made a couple of saves but, at the same time, Aaron Steele has a great header and we had another cut-back that we couldn’t get the toe on.

“It was pretty even, they maybe had more possession but we were comfortable with them playing like that.

“Our shape was really good and it worked really well.”

Queen’s Park had their chances in the first half but failed to breach an impressive Fife resistance.

The Fifers defended well and kept the home side at arm’s reach.

They had chances of their own, Aaron Steele, Ryan Wallace and Kyle Connell all unlucky.

Louis Longridge and Bob McHugh had the best of what the home side could create.

The second half followed a similar pattern, both sides having chances but being frustrated in front of goal.

It looked as if the match would end in stalemate until the home side took the lead in the final minutes.

Queen’s sent a corner into the box and first to it was Kilday whose header beat Smith.

It was incredibly cruel on East Fife and Kilday’s goal looked to have settled matters.

But East Fife refused to go down with a whimper and continued to battle on.