East Fife 1-1 Queen's Park

East Fife are all smiles after opening the scoring. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Stevie Crawford’s East Fife are gradually reeling in those above them in League One.

While some had them written off after the Dumbarton defeat a few weeks back, the Fifers continued to believe that things would turn in their favour.

They’re far from out of the woods yet but they’ve given themselves a chance and that’s all that can be asked.

Undefeated in four, East Fife are now just five points behind Peterhead and seven from Dumbarton.

With a quarter of the campaign still to go, the Methil men are far from out of it.

Queen’s Park arrived at Bayview as the division’s draw specialists, taking a point from 14 or the 24 games they’d played.

Two of those draws came against East Fife so perhaps the writing was on the wall before the game had kicked off.

But that would be unfair on both the Fifers and the Spiders who did everything they could to win the game.

Both had chances to win it, but neither could.

East Fife started the game brilliantly and took an early lead.

It was a goal Queen’s Park won’t want reminded of, goalkeeper Calum Ferrie making a hash of his clearance from a routine pass back and allowing the ball to roll over his foot and into the net.

It was a fortunate opener but not one the Fifers didn’t deserve.

In fact, they could easily have been a few goals up inside the opening few minutes with Chris Higgins and Ryan Blair also going close.

But Queen’s Park have plenty of threat in their ranks and were always likely to create chances of their own.

They took one on 20 minutes, Liam Brown lashing home excellently from the edge of the Fife box.

It was game on and the visitors should have gone 2-1 up when Connor McBride was picked out six yards from goal only to shoot well wide.

They passed up an even better chance a couple of minutes later when Aaron Steele upended Charlie Fox inside the box.

Louis Longridge stepped up but Jude Smith was equal to his kick and beat the ball away.

The second-half was just as open but without as many clear cut chances.

Longridge was unlucky to see an effort hit the post with Blair going closest for the Fifers.

Boss Crawford said: “We created a number of chances and, equally, Queen’s Park did as well.

“A special mention to Jude for pulling off that penalty save at a crucial time for us.

"There were a lot of positives to take and we’ve gained a point on Peterhead which is pleasing.