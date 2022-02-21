East Fife 1-1 Queen's Park - in pictures

Calum Ferrie's goal comes under pressure from the Fifers

Stevie Crawford’s East Fife are gradually reeling in those above them in League One.

While some had them written off after the Dumbarton defeat a few weeks back, the Fifers continued to believe that things would turn in their favour.

They’re far from out of the woods yet but they’ve given themselves a chance and that’s all that can be asked.

East Fife's Kevin Smith makes his way down the line as the side chases a winner

Undefeated in four, East Fife are now just five points behind Peterhead and seven from Dumbarton.

With a quarter of the campaign still to go, the Methil men are far from out of it.

Queen’s Park arrived at Bayview as the division’s draw specialists, taking a point from 14 of the 24 games they’d played.

Two of those draws came against East Fife so perhaps the writing was on the wall.

Jack Healy finds himself crowded out by the Queen's defence

But that would be unfair on both the Fifers and the Spiders who did everything they could to win the game.

East Fife started the game brilliantly and took an early lead.

It was a goal Queen’s Park won’t want reminded of, goalkeeper Calum Ferrie making a hash of his clearance from a routine pass back and allowing the ball to roll over his foot and into the net.

East Fife could have been a few goals up inside the opening few minutes with Chris Higgins and Ryan Blair also going close.

Forward Darren Watson makes a nuisance of himself

But Queen’s Park have plenty of threat in their ranks and were always likely to create chances of their own.

They took one on 20 minutes, Liam Brown lashing home excellently from the edge of the Fife box.

Queen’s Park passed up a chance to go ahead when Aaron Steele upended Charlie Fox inside the box.

Louis Longridge stepped up but Jude Smith was equal to his penalty kick.

Jamie Semple pushes Louis Longridge back into his own half

The second-half was just as open but without as many clear cut chances.

Longridge was unlucky to see an effort hit the post with Blair going closest for the Fifers.

Boss Crawford said: "There were a lot of positives to take and we’ve gained a point on Peterhead which is pleasing. I’d love to have had the three points but, if I went back six weeks ago, we could possibly have lost that game.”

Charlie Fox chases down East Fife's Kyle Connell during the game's second-half

Danny Denholm ensures there's no way through for Liam Brown